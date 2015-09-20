White Fragility is a vital, necessary and beautiful book, a bracing call to white folk everywhere to see their whiteness for what it is and to seize the opportunity to make things better now. DiAngelo joins the front ranks of white anti-racist thinkers with a stirring call to conscience, and most important, consciousness, in her white brothers. White fragility is a truly generative idea… an idea whose time has come.
Rarely will one find an analysis of racism that is as comprehensive as this one. From incisive and wide-ranging critiques of how white folks deflect, deny, and evade the topic of racism, and the implications of our own racial identity and position, to an absolutely on-point interrogation of how racism and whiteness influence the larger educational process, Robin DiAngelo demonstrates the kind of clarity of thought so needed on this important subject.
Sensoy & DiAngelo’s book sings with insight, clarity and humanity. This is a brilliant primer to help us consider what it means to think critically and to act for justice.